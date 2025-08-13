Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) is expecting 18.23% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) was 3.31% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $124.18. A 52-week range for TOL has been $86.67 – $169.52.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 30.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.99%. With a float of $97.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.33 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.15%, operating margin of 16.67%, and the pretax margin is 17.11%.

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Toll Brothers Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Toll Brothers Inc is 0.69%, while institutional ownership is 91.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 16 ’25, was worth 288,325. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $115.33, taking the stock ownership to the 12,787 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 16 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,500 for $115.33, making the entire transaction worth $288,325.

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 3.64 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 3.31) by 0.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.99% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.83% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.48, a number that is poised to hit 3.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Looking closely at Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.42%.

During the past 100 days, Toll Brothers Inc’s (TOL) raw stochastic average was set at 97.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.38 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.55 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $116.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.68. However, in the short run, Toll Brothers Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $129.84. Second resistance stands at $131.40. The third major resistance level sits at $134.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.86.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) Key Stats

There are 98,181K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.60 billion. As of now, sales total 10,847 M while income totals 1,571 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,739 M while its last quarter net income were 352,450 K.