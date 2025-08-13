Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) last year’s performance of 19.90% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.29% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $58.0. Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has traded in a range of $37.77-$63.31.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 0.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.22%. With a float of $62.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.55%, operating margin of 19.33%, and the pretax margin is 13.79%.

Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Travel+Leisure Co is 4.39%, while institutional ownership is 93.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 132,950. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s insider bought 1,500 for $58.39, making the entire transaction worth $87,585. This insider now owns 427,821 shares in total.

Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 1.57 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 1.49) by 0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.86% during the next five years compared to 0.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Travel+Leisure Co’s (TNL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.7 million, its volume of 0.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.63%.

During the past 100 days, Travel+Leisure Co’s (TNL) raw stochastic average was set at 88.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.53 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.44 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.23 in the near term. At $61.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $56.91.

Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.93 billion has total of 64,920K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,864 M in contrast with the sum of 411,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,018 M and last quarter income was 108,000 K.