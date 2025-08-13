TRN (Trinity Industries, Inc) climbed 3.76 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, Trinity Industries, Inc (NYSE: TRN) was 3.76% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $27.65. A 52-week range for TRN has been $22.38 – $39.83.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.03% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -28.57%. With a float of $79.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.90 million.

The firm has a total of 7380 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.82%, operating margin of 17.05%, and the pretax margin is 6.6%.

Trinity Industries, Inc (TRN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Trinity Industries, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Trinity Industries, Inc is 1.35%, while institutional ownership is 86.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 288,052. In this transaction EVP Leasing and Services of this company sold 9,286 shares at a rate of $31.02, taking the stock ownership to the 111,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 9,286 for $31.02, making the entire transaction worth $288,057.

Trinity Industries, Inc (TRN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.38) by 0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trinity Industries, Inc (NYSE: TRN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Trinity Industries, Inc (TRN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.36. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trinity Industries, Inc (TRN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Trinity Industries, Inc, TRN], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.22%.

During the past 100 days, Trinity Industries, Inc’s (TRN) raw stochastic average was set at 83.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.91 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.39. The third major resistance level sits at $30.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc (NYSE: TRN) Key Stats

There are 80,837K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.32 billion. As of now, sales total 3,079 M while income totals 138,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 506,200 K while its last quarter net income were 14,100 K.