Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) average volume reaches $2.77M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Tuesday, Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) was -0.42% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $56.68. A 52-week range for TSN has been $51.85 – $66.88.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -16.01%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.83%. With a float of $278.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 138000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 7.2%, operating margin of 2.71%, and the pretax margin is 2.17%.

Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tyson Foods, Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Tyson Foods, Inc is 20.17%, while institutional ownership is 72.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 04 ’25, was worth 1,129,681. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 04 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 23,132 for $56.79, making the entire transaction worth $1,313,767.

Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.69) by 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.83% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.61% during the next five years compared to -16.01% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.78. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN)

Looking closely at Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.19%.

During the past 100 days, Tyson Foods, Inc’s (TSN) raw stochastic average was set at 36.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.05 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.08 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.25. However, in the short run, Tyson Foods, Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.01. Second resistance stands at $57.59. The third major resistance level sits at $58.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.85.

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) Key Stats

There are 355,769K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.68 billion. As of now, sales total 53,309 M while income totals 800,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,884 M while its last quarter net income were 61,000 K.