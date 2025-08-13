Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) is 6.47% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) on Tuesday, soared 3.47% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $498.7. Within the past 52 weeks, ULTA’s price has moved between $309.01 and $523.68.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 15.84% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.42%. With a float of $44.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.04 million.

In an organization with 58000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 38.81%, operating margin of 13.71%, and the pretax margin is 13.82%.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ulta Beauty Inc is 0.22%, while institutional ownership is 96.04%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’25, was worth 4,404,172. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01 ’25, when Company’s GC, Chief Risk & Compl. Ofc. sold 902 for $369.16, making the entire transaction worth $332,984. This insider now owns 7,632 shares in total.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Latest Financial update

As on 7/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 5.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 5.45) by -0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.07% during the next five years compared to 15.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.46 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.61, a number that is poised to hit 4.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.51%.

During the past 100 days, Ulta Beauty Inc’s (ULTA) raw stochastic average was set at 96.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.91 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.50 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $484.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $411.44. However, in the short run, Ulta Beauty Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $521.84. Second resistance stands at $527.65. The third major resistance level sits at $536.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $507.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $498.80. The third support level lies at $492.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.19 billion based on 44,946K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,296 M and income totals 1,201 M. The company made 2,848 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 305,050 K in sales during its previous quarter.