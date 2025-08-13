United Rentals, Inc (URI) is expecting 28.82% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Tuesday, United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) opened higher 5.43% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $869.7. Price fluctuations for URI have ranged from $525.91 to $903.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 20.69%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.93% at the time writing. With a float of $63.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.45 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 27900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.21%, operating margin of 25.5%, and the pretax margin is 21.49%.

United Rentals, Inc (URI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Rental & Leasing Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Rentals, Inc is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 94.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 15,754,352. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 345 for $725.04, making the entire transaction worth $250,138.

United Rentals, Inc (URI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 11.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 12.49) by -0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.93% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.53% during the next five years compared to 20.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Rentals, Inc (URI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 97.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 38.66, a number that is poised to hit 12.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 47.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals, Inc (URI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.66 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.95%.

During the past 100 days, United Rentals, Inc’s (URI) raw stochastic average was set at 99.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.81 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 20.85 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $786.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $733.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $932.44 in the near term. At $947.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $977.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $887.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $858.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $843.06.

United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) Key Stats

There are currently 64,341K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 59.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,345 M according to its annual income of 2,575 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,943 M and its income totaled 622,000 K.