Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) with a beta value of 22.98 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) on Tuesday, soared 6.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.96. Within the past 52 weeks, UMAC’s price has moved between $1.28 and $23.62.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.10%. With a float of $23.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.29 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.28%, operating margin of -274.35%, and the pretax margin is -488.7%.

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Unusual Machines Inc is 21.92%, while institutional ownership is 6.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16 ’25, was worth 250,000. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $10.00, taking the stock ownership to the 158,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $250,000.

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.01 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unusual Machines Inc (UMAC)

Looking closely at Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC), its last 5-days average volume was 2.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.54%.

During the past 100 days, Unusual Machines Inc’s (UMAC) raw stochastic average was set at 68.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.81 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.82 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.28. However, in the short run, Unusual Machines Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.95. Second resistance stands at $11.30. The third major resistance level sits at $11.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.01.

Unusual Machines Inc (AMEX: UMAC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 321.35 million based on 30,288K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,570 K and income totals -31,980 K. The company made 2,040 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.