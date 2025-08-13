USAS (Americas Gold and Silver Corp) dropped -3.74 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) on Tuesday, plunged -3.74% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. Within the past 52 weeks, USAS’s price has moved between $0.22 and $1.14.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.70%. With a float of $479.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $619.98 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -3.87%, operating margin of -26.14%, and the pretax margin is -48.9%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Americas Gold and Silver Corp is 6.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.80%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.02) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americas Gold and Silver Corp (USAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Americas Gold and Silver Corp, USAS], we can find that recorded value of 2.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.13%.

During the past 100 days, Americas Gold and Silver Corp’s (USAS) raw stochastic average was set at 85.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0604 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0539 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9014, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5964. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9933, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9567. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9133.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp (AMEX: USAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 673.56 million based on 673,524K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 100,190 K and income totals -44,950 K. The company made 23,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -18,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.