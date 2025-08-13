VerifyMe Inc (VRME) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 13.37% last month.

VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) kicked off on Tuesday, up 7.64% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Over the past 52 weeks, VRME has traded in a range of $0.55-$5.00.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 20.63% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -5.60%. With a float of $10.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.41 million.

In an organization with 44 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 34.46%, operating margin of -8.88%, and the pretax margin is -16.78%.

VerifyMe Inc (VRME) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of VerifyMe Inc is 17.63%, while institutional ownership is 19.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 9,939. In this transaction Director of this company bought 14,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 328,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 14,000 for $0.71, making the entire transaction worth $9,937. This insider now owns 61,925 shares in total.

VerifyMe Inc (VRME) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/30/2024, the organization reported -0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.09) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.83% during the next five years compared to 20.63% growth over the previous five years of trading.

VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VerifyMe Inc’s (VRME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VerifyMe Inc (VRME)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.76%.

During the past 100 days, VerifyMe Inc’s (VRME) raw stochastic average was set at 31.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1183 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0593 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7937, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9764. However, in the short run, VerifyMe Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9099. Second resistance stands at $0.9771. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0545. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7653, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6879. The third support level lies at $0.6207 if the price breaches the second support level.

VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.47 million has total of 12,421K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,210 K in contrast with the sum of -3,820 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,460 K and last quarter income was -570 K.