Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) with a beta value of 2.26 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) on Tuesday, soared 4.13% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $21.32. Within the past 52 weeks, VSCO’s price has moved between $13.76 and $48.73.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -27.30%. With a float of $67.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 31000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.27%, operating margin of 4.92%, and the pretax margin is 3.55%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Apparel Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Victoria’s Secret & Co is 14.91%, while institutional ownership is 94.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03 ’25, was worth 3,431,620. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 212,500 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 10,310,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 584,000 for $18.48, making the entire transaction worth $10,793,955. This insider now owns 10,098,131 shares in total.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 7/31/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at 0.38) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.33 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.48 million, its volume of 3.33 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.80%.

During the past 100 days, Victoria’s Secret & Co’s (VSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 83.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.09 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.59 in the near term. At $22.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.65.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.77 billion based on 79,853K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,230 M and income totals 165,000 K. The company made 1,353 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.