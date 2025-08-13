Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) with a beta value of 1.03 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) was 2.36% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $37.29. A 52-week range for VNOM has been $34.49 – $55.94.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 38.51% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -54.71%. With a float of $130.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.07 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.76%, operating margin of 58.66%, and the pretax margin is 53.78%.

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Viper Energy Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Viper Energy Inc is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 98.24%.

Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.49 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.47) by 0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.71% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.18% during the next five years compared to 38.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Viper Energy Inc (VNOM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 292.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viper Energy Inc (VNOM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viper Energy Inc, VNOM], we can find that recorded value of 2.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.87%.

During the past 100 days, Viper Energy Inc’s (VNOM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.06 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.35 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.30. The third major resistance level sits at $39.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.28.

Viper Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VNOM) Key Stats

There are 288,542K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.01 billion. As of now, sales total 860,390 K while income totals 359,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 297,000 K while its last quarter net income were 37,000 K.