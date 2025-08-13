Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 300 K

On Tuesday, Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) was 6.39% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $16.89. A 52-week range for VRDN has been $9.90 – $27.20.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 31.28% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.90%. With a float of $73.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.65 million.

In an organization with 143 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 59.67%, operating margin of -121831.15%, and the pretax margin is -112806.89%.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Viridian Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Viridian Therapeutics Inc is 9.78%, while institutional ownership is 103.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27 ’24, was worth 117,050. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $23.41, taking the stock ownership to the 6,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27 ’24, when Company’s President and CEO bought 21,400 for $23.33, making the entire transaction worth $499,262. This insider now owns 21,400 shares in total.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -1.05) by -0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.56% during the next five years compared to 31.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4891.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.95 million. That was better than the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.14%.

During the past 100 days, Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s (VRDN) raw stochastic average was set at 90.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.97 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.84 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.90. However, in the short run, Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.35. Second resistance stands at $18.74. The third major resistance level sits at $19.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.18.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) Key Stats

There are 81,662K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.47 billion. As of now, sales total 300 K while income totals -269,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 80 K while its last quarter net income were -100,740 K.