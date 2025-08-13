Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.87 million

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 10.06% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.08. Over the past 52 weeks, VYGR has traded in a range of $2.64-$8.27.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.48% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -87.11%. With a float of $45.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.43 million.

The firm has a total of 172 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 100.0%, operating margin of -289.8%, and the pretax margin is -251.89%.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Voyager Therapeutics Inc is 18.34%, while institutional ownership is 62.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 02 ’25, was worth 34,595. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 10,086 shares at a rate of $3.43, taking the stock ownership to the 157,914 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 02 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,885 for $3.43, making the entire transaction worth $37,336. This insider now owns 430,931 shares in total.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.41) by 0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.11% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.48% during the next five years compared to 1.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s (VYGR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Voyager Therapeutics Inc, VYGR], we can find that recorded value of 0.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.23%.

During the past 100 days, Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s (VYGR) raw stochastic average was set at 49.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.28 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.22 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.62. The third major resistance level sits at $3.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.98. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.86.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 188.04 million has total of 55,469K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,000 K in contrast with the sum of -65,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,200 K and last quarter income was -33,380 K.