Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) with a beta value of 1.30 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) opened lower -0.28% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $31.64. Price fluctuations for WMG have ranged from $25.56 to $36.64 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 10.55%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -22.62% at the time writing. With a float of $142.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.64%, operating margin of 10.73%, and the pretax margin is 6.72%.

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Entertainment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp is 72.58%, while institutional ownership is 28.77%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 02 ’25, was worth 31,430. In this transaction EVP Strategy & Operations of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $31.43, taking the stock ownership to the 87,649 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,000 for $31.43, making the entire transaction worth $31,430.

Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.31) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.88% during the next five years compared to 10.55% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Warner Music Group Corp (WMG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Looking closely at Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.56%.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 79.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.84 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.72 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.66. However, in the short run, Warner Music Group Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.77. Second resistance stands at $31.98. The third major resistance level sits at $32.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.90.

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

There are currently 521,267K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,426 M according to its annual income of 435,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,689 M and its income totaled -16,000 K.