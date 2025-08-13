Webster Financial Corp (WBS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,095 M

On Tuesday, Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) opened higher 4.66% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $55.19. Price fluctuations for WBS have ranged from $39.43 to $63.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 1.49%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.35% at the time writing. With a float of $166.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4407 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.25%, operating margin of 25.97%, and the pretax margin is 25.97%.

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Webster Financial Corp is 0.81%, while institutional ownership is 87.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28 ’25, was worth 995,852. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,823 shares at a rate of $59.20, taking the stock ownership to the 30,915 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 14,323 for $59.18, making the entire transaction worth $847,706.

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at 1.35) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.35% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.16% during the next five years compared to 1.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Webster Financial Corp (WBS). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Webster Financial Corp (WBS)

The latest stats from [Webster Financial Corp, WBS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was inferior to 1.32 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.68%.

During the past 100 days, Webster Financial Corp’s (WBS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.35 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.47 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $58.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.33. The third major resistance level sits at $60.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.95.

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) Key Stats

There are currently 168,229K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,179 M according to its annual income of 768,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,095 M and its income totaled 258,850 K.