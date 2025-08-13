Whirlpool Corp (WHR) volume exceeds 1.32 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $82.23. Over the past 52 weeks, WHR has traded in a range of $73.72-$135.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -40.62%. With a float of $53.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 44000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 16.31%, operating margin of 3.33%, and the pretax margin is 0.81%.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Whirlpool Corp is 3.78%, while institutional ownership is 88.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19 ’24, was worth 1,100,900. In this transaction CHAIRMAN AND CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $110.09, taking the stock ownership to the 197,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 19 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,000 for $109.64, making the entire transaction worth $1,096,400.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 3.43 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 3.2) by 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Whirlpool Corp’s (WHR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Looking closely at Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.65%.

During the past 100 days, Whirlpool Corp’s (WHR) raw stochastic average was set at 31.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.78 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 3.08 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $98.87. However, in the short run, Whirlpool Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.09. Second resistance stands at $88.43. The third major resistance level sits at $90.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $79.81.

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.79 billion has total of 55,894K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,607 M in contrast with the sum of -323,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,773 M and last quarter income was 66,000 K.