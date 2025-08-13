WT (WisdomTree Inc) climbed 2.88 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Tuesday, WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) was 2.88% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $13.21. A 52-week range for WT has been $7.47 – $13.76.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 43.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -48.20%. With a float of $128.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 321 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.64%, operating margin of 32.53%, and the pretax margin is 22.56%.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward WisdomTree Inc stocks. The insider ownership of WisdomTree Inc is 8.90%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 333,250. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 04 ’25, when Company’s Head of Europe sold 90,980 for $9.87, making the entire transaction worth $897,909. This insider now owns 221,146 shares in total.

WisdomTree Inc (WT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.17) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what WisdomTree Inc (WT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of WisdomTree Inc (WT)

Looking closely at WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT), its last 5-days average volume was 4.57 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.98%.

During the past 100 days, WisdomTree Inc’s (WT) raw stochastic average was set at 96.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.31 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.28 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.29. However, in the short run, WisdomTree Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.86. Second resistance stands at $14.12. The third major resistance level sits at $14.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.66.

WisdomTree Inc (NYSE: WT) Key Stats

There are 147,107K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.00 billion. As of now, sales total 427,740 K while income totals 66,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 112,620 K while its last quarter net income were 24,780 K.