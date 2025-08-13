Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) is 12.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Tuesday, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) opened higher 5.51% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $34.11. Price fluctuations for XENE have ranged from $26.74 to $46.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -14.28% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -40.68% at the time writing. With a float of $74.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.94 million.

In an organization with 327 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.79%, operating margin of -3906.6%, and the pretax margin is -3406.93%.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is 3.05%, while institutional ownership is 99.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 05 ’25, was worth 91. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3 shares at a rate of $30.48, taking the stock ownership to the 7,141 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CEO sold 22,468 for $40.20, making the entire transaction worth $903,214. This insider now owns 31,302 shares in total.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -0.79) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -15.28% during the next five years compared to -14.28% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 368.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.54, a number that is poised to hit -1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.9 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.91%.

During the past 100 days, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (XENE) raw stochastic average was set at 75.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.48 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.51 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.25. However, in the short run, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.36. Second resistance stands at $38.72. The third major resistance level sits at $39.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.73. The third support level lies at $32.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE) Key Stats

There are currently 76,734K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.76 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -234,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,500 K and its income totaled -65,050 K.