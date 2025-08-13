XTNT (Xtant Medical Holdings Inc) climbed 14.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX: XTNT) kicked off on Tuesday, up 14.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Over the past 52 weeks, XTNT has traded in a range of $0.33-$0.78.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 27.73% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.50%. With a float of $115.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.32 million.

The firm has a total of 232 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.18%, operating margin of -6.17%, and the pretax margin is -9.73%.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc is 17.12%, while institutional ownership is 52.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10 ’25, was worth 30,708,129. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 73,114,592 shares at a rate of $0.42, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.03) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX: XTNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Xtant Medical Holdings Inc’s (XTNT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.16. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Xtant Medical Holdings Inc, XTNT], we can find that recorded value of 0.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.18%.

During the past 100 days, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc’s (XTNT) raw stochastic average was set at 75.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0387 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0500 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6350, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5350. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7167. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5933.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX: XTNT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 93.35 million has total of 139,323K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 117,270 K in contrast with the sum of -16,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 32,900 K and last quarter income was 60 K.