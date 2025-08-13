Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) posted a 5.86% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) stock price up 3.13% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.94. YSG’s price has ranged from $3.01 to $11.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -82.23% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 117.15%. With a float of $59.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.19 million.

The firm has a total of 1350 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.47%, operating margin of -20.3%, and the pretax margin is -17.15%.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is 3.73%, while institutional ownership is 19.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27 ’25, was worth 966,000. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 02 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 617,234 for $3.84, making the entire transaction worth $2,370,179.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.53. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87 and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR, YSG], we can find that recorded value of 0.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.20%.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 71.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.56 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.57 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.64. The third major resistance level sits at $9.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.43.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 573.39 million, the company has a total of 92,219K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 464,900 K while annual income is -97,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 114,860 K while its latest quarter income was -730 K.