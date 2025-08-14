Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) stock price up 2.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.3. VZLA’s price has ranged from $1.67 to $3.66 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 23.49% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -90.29%. With a float of $317.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $342.80 million.

In an organization with 87 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Vizsla Silver Corp is 7.46%, while institutional ownership is 41.73%.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/31/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.29% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vizsla Silver Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 34.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.14%.

During the past 100 days, Vizsla Silver Corp’s (VZLA) raw stochastic average was set at 85.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.13 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.14 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.36. However, in the short run, Vizsla Silver Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.41. Second resistance stands at $3.45. The third major resistance level sits at $3.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.20.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.16 billion, the company has a total of 341,648K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -5,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -4,570 K.