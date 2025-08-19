$1.16M in average volume shows that Erasca Inc (ERAS) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Monday, with Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) stock price down -6.71% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.64. ERAS’s price has ranged from $1.01 to $3.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -46.86% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.25%. With a float of $160.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.65 million.

The firm has a total of 103 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -8.41%, operating margin of -3496.4%, and the pretax margin is -3057.05%.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Erasca Inc is 43.28%, while institutional ownership is 50.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 12,835. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 8,333 for $1.42, making the entire transaction worth $11,817.

Erasca Inc (ERAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.11 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.09% during the next five years compared to -46.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Erasca Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Erasca Inc (ERAS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Erasca Inc, ERAS], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.53%.

During the past 100 days, Erasca Inc’s (ERAS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1083 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.1329 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4889, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7996. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6379. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7459. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8116. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4642, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3985. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2905.

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ: ERAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 434.02 million, the company has a total of 283,670K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -161,650 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -30,970 K.