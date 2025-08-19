$1.33M in average volume shows that Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) opened lower -4.15% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $8.19. Price fluctuations for EBR have ranged from $5.45 to $8.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Utilities sector was -2.09%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -33.70% at the time writing.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7710 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.15%, operating margin of 29.36%, and the pretax margin is 23.15%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted 0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.16) by 0.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.06% during the next five years compared to -2.09% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.85. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.33 million, its volume of 1.28 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.19%.

During the past 100 days, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR’s (EBR) raw stochastic average was set at 64.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.18 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.15 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.90 in the near term. At $7.96, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.66.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) Key Stats

There are currently 2,250,634K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,450 M according to its annual income of 1,924 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,778 M and its income totaled -60,260 K.