$1.78M in average volume shows that Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) is heading in the right direction

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) kicked off on Monday, up 7.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Over the past 52 weeks, LPTX has traded in a range of $0.22-$4.79.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 34.28% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.67%. With a float of $33.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.44 million.

The firm has a total of 52 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc is 19.43%, while institutional ownership is 20.37%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.47) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.77% during the next five years compared to 34.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leap Therapeutics Inc’s (LPTX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Leap Therapeutics Inc, LPTX], we can find that recorded value of 5.75 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.56%.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 15.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0379 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0404 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3349, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1797. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3004. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3123. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3295. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2713, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2541. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2422.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.95 million has total of 41,440K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -67,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -15,440 K.