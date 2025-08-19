10.85% volatility in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) opened higher 8.62% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.16. Price fluctuations for TNYA have ranged from $0.36 to $4.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -15.48% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.32% at the time writing. With a float of $156.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 97 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is 17.51%, while institutional ownership is 17.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 3,711. In this transaction SVP, Finance of this company sold 2,962 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 95,338 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 5,053 for $1.25, making the entire transaction worth $6,331. This insider now owns 172,803 shares in total.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.37) by 0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.32% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 82.11% during the next five years compared to -15.48% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) saw its 5-day average volume 7.98 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.79%.

During the past 100 days, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s (TNYA) raw stochastic average was set at 82.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0925 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0596 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7173, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1164. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4134 in the near term. At $1.5668, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6836. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1432, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0264. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8730.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Key Stats

There are currently 162,976K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 205.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -111,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -23,280 K.