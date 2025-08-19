13.51% volatility in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) last month: This is a red flag warning

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) on Monday, plunged -21.97% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $51.35. Within the past 52 weeks, TNXP’s price has moved between $6.76 and $130.00.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 73.03% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 92.65%. With a float of $8.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.77 million.

In an organization with 81 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.27%, operating margin of -838.0%, and the pretax margin is -828.22%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 16.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 86,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $21.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,005 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -25.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -736) by 710.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -3.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 88.07% during the next five years compared to 73.03% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.22 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1006.28, a number that is poised to hit -3.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.09 million. That was better than the volume of 1.39 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.40%.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 46.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.76 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 3.59 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.86. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $49.28. Second resistance stands at $58.49. The third major resistance level sits at $63.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.97.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 351.25 million based on 8,766K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,090 K and income totals -130,040 K. The company made 2,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.