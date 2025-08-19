14.81% volatility in American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) last month: This is a red flag warning

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) on Monday, plunged -5.23% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.77. Within the past 52 weeks, ABAT’s price has moved between $0.73 and $4.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -55.75% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.12%. With a float of $88.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 98 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -412.32%, operating margin of -2493.75%, and the pretax margin is -3230.99%.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Waste Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of American Battery Technology Company is 3.87%, while institutional ownership is 18.43%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 134,060. In this transaction Director of this company sold 95,078 shares at a rate of $1.41, taking the stock ownership to the 78,067 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 14,922 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $20,891. This insider now owns 63,145 shares in total.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Trading Performance Indicators

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.17 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 130.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) saw its 5-day average volume 6.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.13%.

During the past 100 days, American Battery Technology Company’s (ABAT) raw stochastic average was set at 58.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.26 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.18 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.77 in the near term. At $2.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.19.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 242.88 million based on 91,886K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 340 K and income totals -52,500 K. The company made 980 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.