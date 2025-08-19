17.41% volatility in Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Monday, with Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) stock price up 17.65% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.06. ADAP’s price has ranged from $0.06 to $1.33 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 26.53%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -75.00%. With a float of $238.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $265.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 506 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 98.06%, operating margin of -36.31%, and the pretax margin is -38.17%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is 10.08%, while institutional ownership is 29.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 981,914. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 3,250,000 for $0.07, making the entire transaction worth $230,750.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP)

The latest stats from [Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR, ADAP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 124.94 million was superior to 11.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.14%.

During the past 100 days, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s (ADAP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0133 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0233 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2072, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4173. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.0837. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.0973. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1063. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0611, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0521. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0385.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.55 million, the company has a total of 265,052K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 178,030 K while annual income is -70,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,290 K while its latest quarter income was -47,580 K.