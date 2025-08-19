37.70% percent quarterly performance for Gevo Inc (GEVO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) kicked off on Monday, down -6.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.8. Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has traded in a range of $0.66-$3.39.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 32.11%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.23%. With a float of $230.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $241.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 122 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 27.49%, operating margin of -72.33%, and the pretax margin is -72.09%.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Gevo Inc is 4.88%, while institutional ownership is 30.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 153,258. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 183,515 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $357,561. This insider now owns 19,427 shares in total.

Gevo Inc (GEVO) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -0.1) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.99% during the next five years compared to 32.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Gevo Inc’s (GEVO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gevo Inc (GEVO)

Looking closely at Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO), its last 5-days average volume was 24.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.43%.

During the past 100 days, Gevo Inc’s (GEVO) raw stochastic average was set at 61.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1281 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0916 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4090, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4924. However, in the short run, Gevo Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7761. Second resistance stands at $1.8723. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9352. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6170, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5541. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4579.

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 406.29 million has total of 241,839K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,920 K in contrast with the sum of -78,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 29,110 K and last quarter income was -21,730 K.