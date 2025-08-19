381.96% percent quarterly performance for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is not indicative of the underlying story

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) on Monday, soared 19.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.17. Within the past 52 weeks, OPEN’s price has moved between $0.51 and $4.97.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 33.36%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 41.00%. With a float of $642.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $733.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1470 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.05%, operating margin of -4.44%, and the pretax margin is -5.89%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc is 12.77%, while institutional ownership is 44.28%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21 ’25, was worth 105,000. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 1,447,478 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 30,000 for $2.25, making the entire transaction worth $67,500.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -0.13) by 0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.59% during the next five years compared to 33.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.97 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Looking closely at Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN), its last 5-days average volume was 294.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 111.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.43%.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 73.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.39 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.38. However, in the short run, Opendoor Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.06. Second resistance stands at $4.33. The third major resistance level sits at $4.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.74.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.78 billion based on 728,897K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,153 M and income totals -392,000 K. The company made 1,567 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.