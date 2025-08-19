$453.52K in average volume shows that Ibotta Inc (IBTA) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Ibotta Inc (NYSE: IBTA) was 8.46% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $24.11. A 52-week range for IBTA has been $22.50 – $79.80.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -96.44%. With a float of $13.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.24 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 886 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.04%, operating margin of 8.74%, and the pretax margin is 12.64%.

Ibotta Inc (IBTA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ibotta Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ibotta Inc is 51.22%, while institutional ownership is 48.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 26 ’25, was worth 55,247,570. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,578,502 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 3,841,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 26 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 423,878 for $35.02, making the entire transaction worth $14,843,610. This insider now owns 11,363 shares in total.

Ibotta Inc (IBTA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at 0.69) by 0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ibotta Inc (NYSE: IBTA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ibotta Inc (IBTA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ibotta Inc (IBTA)

Looking closely at Ibotta Inc (NYSE: IBTA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.98%.

During the past 100 days, Ibotta Inc’s (IBTA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.72 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.95 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.55. However, in the short run, Ibotta Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.15. Second resistance stands at $28.15. The third major resistance level sits at $29.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.32. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.32.

Ibotta Inc (NYSE: IBTA) Key Stats

There are 25,261K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 743.91 million. As of now, sales total 367,250 K while income totals 68,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 84,570 K while its last quarter net income were 560 K.