5.48% volatility in Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) kicked off on Monday, down -3.78% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $18.53. Over the past 52 weeks, RKT has traded in a range of $9.52-$20.23.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -6.25%. With a float of $145.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.51 million.

In an organization with 14200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 92.2%, operating margin of 2.55%, and the pretax margin is -0.42%.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Mortgage Finance Industry. The insider ownership of Rocket Companies Inc is 3.65%, while institutional ownership is 143.15%.

Rocket Companies Inc (RKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at 0.08) by 0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rocket Companies Inc’s (RKT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.27 million. That was better than the volume of 12.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.65%.

During the past 100 days, Rocket Companies Inc’s (RKT) raw stochastic average was set at 78.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.88 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.74 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.56. However, in the short run, Rocket Companies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.32. Second resistance stands at $18.82. The third major resistance level sits at $19.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.70.

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.00 billion has total of 2,000,152K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,101 M in contrast with the sum of 29,370 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,360 M and last quarter income was -1,790 K.