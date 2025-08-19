60.70% percent quarterly performance for USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) is not indicative of the underlying story

On Monday, USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ: USAR) was -8.67% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $17.19. A 52-week range for USAR has been $5.56 – $20.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -108.20%. With a float of $76.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.19 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward USA Rare Earth Inc stocks. The insider ownership of USA Rare Earth Inc is 20.99%, while institutional ownership is 28.95%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’25, was worth 32,946,622. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,091,849 shares at a rate of $15.75, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ: USAR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 15.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.33 million, its volume of 9.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.39%.

During the past 100 days, USA Rare Earth Inc’s (USAR) raw stochastic average was set at 71.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.79 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 1.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.54 in the near term. At $17.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.80.

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ: USAR) Key Stats

There are 90,837K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.53 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 7,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 51,830 K.