7.45% volatility in EVgo Inc (EVGO) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Monday, EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) opened higher 9.97% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.81. Price fluctuations for EVGO have ranged from $2.19 to $9.07 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -85.31%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.50% at the time writing. With a float of $127.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 331 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.69%, operating margin of -41.71%, and the pretax margin is -33.24%.

EVgo Inc (EVGO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EVgo Inc is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 66.94%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 270,039. In this transaction President of this company sold 73,215 shares at a rate of $3.69, taking the stock ownership to the 72,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s President sold 46,785 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $175,612. This insider now owns 145,484 shares in total.

EVgo Inc (EVGO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/30/2024, the company posted -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -0.11) by 0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.32% during the next five years compared to -85.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EVgo Inc (EVGO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EVgo Inc (EVGO)

The latest stats from [EVgo Inc, EVGO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.04 million was superior to 4.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.14%.

During the past 100 days, EVgo Inc’s (EVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 75.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.24 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.66. The third major resistance level sits at $4.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.31.

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) Key Stats

There are currently 307,491K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 256,830 K according to its annual income of -44,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 98,030 K and its income totaled -13,000 K.