$805.17K in average volume shows that Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) is heading in the right direction

Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ: IEP) on Monday, plunged -8.83% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.4. Within the past 52 weeks, IEP’s price has moved between $7.27 and $17.12.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 29.52%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.21%. With a float of $30.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $573.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15037 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 9.17%, operating margin of -1.23%, and the pretax margin is -10.4%.

Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Icahn Enterprises L P is 94.83%, while institutional ownership is 0.91%.

Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported 0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at 0.21) by -0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.21% per share during the next fiscal year.

Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ: IEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP)

Looking closely at Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ: IEP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.19 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.64%.

During the past 100 days, Icahn Enterprises L P’s (IEP) raw stochastic average was set at 47.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.27 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.29 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.52. However, in the short run, Icahn Enterprises L P’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.87. Second resistance stands at $9.18. The third major resistance level sits at $9.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.79.

Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ: IEP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.91 billion based on 573,420K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,020 M and income totals -445,000 K. The company made 2,369 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -165,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.