$843.27K in average volume shows that Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) is heading in the right direction

On Monday, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) was -3.54% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $10.58. A 52-week range for NRIX has been $8.18 – $29.56.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -38.86%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.33%. With a float of $74.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 286 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.79%, operating margin of -260.75%, and the pretax margin is -233.61%.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nurix Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Nurix Therapeutics Inc is 1.98%, while institutional ownership is 115.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01 ’25, was worth 59,598. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,402 shares at a rate of $11.03, taking the stock ownership to the 35,512 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 5,402 for $11.26, making the entire transaction worth $60,827.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/31/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.68) by 0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.78% during the next five years compared to -38.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.87 million, its volume of 0.76 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.77%.

During the past 100 days, Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s (NRIX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.55 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.69 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.26. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.59 in the near term. At $10.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.24.

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) Key Stats

There are 76,449K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 780.17 million. As of now, sales total 54,550 K while income totals -193,570 K. Its latest quarter income was 44,060 K while its last quarter net income were -43,460 K.