A look at Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s (BTDR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Monday, with Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) stock price up 7.24% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.39. BTDR’s price has ranged from $5.40 to $26.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 123.54%. With a float of $84.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.75 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 246 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 9.67%, operating margin of -57.9%, and the pretax margin is -65.03%.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co is 57.27%, while institutional ownership is 21.38%.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.18 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.54% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR)

Looking closely at Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR), its last 5-days average volume was 3.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.53%.

During the past 100 days, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s (BTDR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.83 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.93 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.64. However, in the short run, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.20. Second resistance stands at $16.04. The third major resistance level sits at $17.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.98.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.83 billion, the company has a total of 111,966K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 349,780 K while annual income is -599,150 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 70,130 K while its latest quarter income was 409,470 K.