A look at Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) on Monday, soared 5.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.79. Within the past 52 weeks, UUUU’s price has moved between $3.20 and $10.74.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.89% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.31%. With a float of $224.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $229.42 million.

The firm has a total of 1370 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.13%, operating margin of -140.57%, and the pretax margin is -145.54%.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Uranium industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc is 2.47%, while institutional ownership is 58.19%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08 ’25, was worth 1,190,762. In this transaction SVP, Project Finance of this company sold 119,334 shares at a rate of $9.98, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Project Finance sold 91,426 for $9.75, making the entire transaction worth $891,568. This insider now owns 51,074 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.04) by -0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.95 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 36.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Fuels Inc, UUUU], we can find that recorded value of 9.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 9.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.97%.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 94.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.74 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.43 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.89. The third major resistance level sits at $11.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.91.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.38 billion based on 222,275K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 78,110 K and income totals -47,770 K. The company made 4,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.