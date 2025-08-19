A look at Green Dot Corp’s (GDOT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) kicked off on Monday, up 6.17% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $13.28. Over the past 52 weeks, GDOT has traded in a range of $6.12-$14.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.68%. With a float of $48.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.39 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1150 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.95%, operating margin of 4.44%, and the pretax margin is -1.54%.

Green Dot Corp (GDOT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Green Dot Corp is 12.58%, while institutional ownership is 82.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12 ’25, was worth 346,137. In this transaction interim President of this company sold 27,931 shares at a rate of $12.39, taking the stock ownership to the 226,656 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 27,931 for $12.39, making the entire transaction worth $346,137.

Green Dot Corp (GDOT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at 0.2) by -0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.68% per share during the next fiscal year.

Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Green Dot Corp’s (GDOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Dot Corp (GDOT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.87 million, its volume of 1.82 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.98%.

During the past 100 days, Green Dot Corp’s (GDOT) raw stochastic average was set at 97.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.62 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.42 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.46 in the near term. At $14.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.54.

Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 781.04 million has total of 54,891K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,724 M in contrast with the sum of -26,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 558,870 K and last quarter income was 25,770 K.