A look at SmartRent Inc’s (SMRT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Monday, SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) was 13.64% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.32. A 52-week range for SMRT has been $0.67 – $1.99.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 53.38% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -91.18%. With a float of $161.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $188.06 million.

The firm has a total of 494 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.05%, operating margin of -50.81%, and the pretax margin is -46.4%.

SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SmartRent Inc stocks. The insider ownership of SmartRent Inc is 14.37%, while institutional ownership is 53.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 153,470. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.53, taking the stock ownership to the 382,968 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 120,000 for $1.35, making the entire transaction worth $161,832. This insider now owns 748,204 shares in total.

SmartRent Inc (SMRT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.02) by -0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -91.18% per share during the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SmartRent Inc (SMRT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SmartRent Inc (SMRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SmartRent Inc, SMRT], we can find that recorded value of 1.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.39%.

During the past 100 days, SmartRent Inc’s (SMRT) raw stochastic average was set at 93.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.1080 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0821 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0429, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2516. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6800. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2600. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1700.

SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) Key Stats

There are 188,071K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 282.10 million. As of now, sales total 174,890 K while income totals -33,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 38,310 K while its last quarter net income were -10,860 K.