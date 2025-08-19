A major move is in the offing as Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) market cap hits 580.05 million

On Monday, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) opened higher 5.90% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $18.31. Price fluctuations for AEHR have ranged from $6.27 to $23.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -1.55%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.44% at the time writing. With a float of $27.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 136 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.59%, operating margin of -8.16%, and the pretax margin is -7.28%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 7.31%, while institutional ownership is 59.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15 ’25, was worth 201,600. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $21.50, making the entire transaction worth $107,502. This insider now owns 7,665 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/31/2024, the company posted 0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at 0.01) by 0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.31% during the next five years compared to -1.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.99. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.13 million, its volume of 1.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.34%.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 78.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.38 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.91 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.92 in the near term. At $20.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.15.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

There are currently 29,915K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 580.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 58,970 K according to its annual income of -3,910 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,090 K and its income totaled -2,900 K.