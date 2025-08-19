A major move is in the offing as Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) market cap hits 361.22 million

Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BZAI) on Monday, plunged -3.56% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.65. Within the past 52 weeks, BZAI’s price has moved between $1.70 and $29.61.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.05%. With a float of $66.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 232 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.45%, operating margin of -3852.83%, and the pretax margin is -8095.97%.

Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blaize Holdings Inc is 34.94%, while institutional ownership is 31.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 119,000. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 29,600 for $2.67, making the entire transaction worth $79,032.

Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.05% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BZAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.98 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 120.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI)

Looking closely at Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BZAI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.26%.

During the past 100 days, Blaize Holdings Inc’s (BZAI) raw stochastic average was set at 41.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.34 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.33 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Blaize Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.76. Second resistance stands at $4.00. The third major resistance level sits at $4.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.98.

Blaize Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BZAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 361.22 million based on 101,682K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -4,110 K. The company made 1,010 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -147,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.