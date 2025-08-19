A major move is in the offing as Humacyte Inc (HUMA) market cap hits 285.07 million

On Monday, Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) was -4.26% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. A 52-week range for HUMA has been $1.15 – $7.48.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 42.43%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 71.96%. With a float of $128.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 220 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.32%, operating margin of -1382.45%, and the pretax margin is -729.07%.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Humacyte Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Humacyte Inc is 19.13%, while institutional ownership is 36.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18 ’25, was worth 1,002,928. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14 ’25, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 6,493 for $1.54, making the entire transaction worth $9,999. This insider now owns 22,018 shares in total.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.25) by -0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.96% per share during the next fiscal year.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Humacyte Inc (HUMA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 347.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Humacyte Inc (HUMA)

Looking closely at Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA), its last 5-days average volume was 5.73 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.85%.

During the past 100 days, Humacyte Inc’s (HUMA) raw stochastic average was set at 36.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.2053 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.1955 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3110, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1444. However, in the short run, Humacyte Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8833. Second resistance stands at $1.9667. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7067. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6233.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Key Stats

There are 155,119K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 285.07 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -148,700 K. Its latest quarter income was 520 K while its last quarter net income were 39,140 K.