A major move is in the offing as Immunic Inc (IMUX) market cap hits 96.53 million

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) on Monday, soared 8.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.9. Within the past 52 weeks, IMUX’s price has moved between $0.56 and $2.11.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.01% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 32.33%. With a float of $95.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.65 million.

The firm has a total of 91 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.28%, operating margin of -92337.72%, and the pretax margin is -89329.82%.

Immunic Inc (IMUX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Immunic Inc is 3.42%, while institutional ownership is 59.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13 ’25, was worth 16,694. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.83, taking the stock ownership to the 36,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’25, when Company’s President and COO bought 12,512 for $0.79, making the entire transaction worth $9,884. This insider now owns 12,512 shares in total.

Immunic Inc (IMUX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/30/2024, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -0.22) by -0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.33% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.07% during the next five years compared to 26.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Immunic Inc (IMUX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.19 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Immunic Inc (IMUX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Immunic Inc, IMUX], we can find that recorded value of 1.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.34%.

During the past 100 days, Immunic Inc’s (IMUX) raw stochastic average was set at 55.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0750 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0816 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8597, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0150. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0162. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0538. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1077. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9247, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8708. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8332.

Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 96.53 million based on 98,651K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -100,510 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.