A major move is in the offing as Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) market cap hits 4.24 billion

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) kicked off on Monday, up 6.46% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.64. Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has traded in a range of $11.20-$23.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -1438.21%. With a float of $186.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.91 million.

The firm has a total of 2400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.9%, operating margin of -1.3%, and the pretax margin is -1.41%.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc is 29.21%, while institutional ownership is 56.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20 ’25, was worth 563,100. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 148,280 for $17.52, making the entire transaction worth $2,598,488.

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/30/2024, the organization reported -0.22 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -0.18) by -0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1438.21% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Oscar Health Inc’s (OSCR) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oscar Health Inc, OSCR], we can find that recorded value of 19.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 13.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.90%.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.80 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 1.00 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.94. The third major resistance level sits at $18.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.02.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.24 billion has total of 254,677K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,178 M in contrast with the sum of 25,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,864 M and last quarter income was -228,360 K.