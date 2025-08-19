Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.48 million

A new trading day began on Monday, with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) stock price down -4.83% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $13.04. ADPT’s price has ranged from $3.98 to $13.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.51% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 29.50%. With a float of $145.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.23 million.

The firm has a total of 619 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 66.04%, operating margin of -59.02%, and the pretax margin is -59.08%.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp is 4.61%, while institutional ownership is 95.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 17,149. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,929 shares at a rate of $8.89, taking the stock ownership to the 277,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 68,412 for $7.35, making the entire transaction worth $502,828. This insider now owns 1,279,524 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.11% during the next five years compared to -1.51% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, ADPT], we can find that recorded value of 2.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.45%.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.85 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.61 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.54. The third major resistance level sits at $14.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.89 billion, the company has a total of 152,274K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 178,960 K while annual income is -159,490 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 58,880 K while its latest quarter income was -25,610 K.