Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) is -5.36% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Monday, with Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) stock price down -3.53% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. ADIL’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $1.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 34.05% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 75.00%. With a float of $20.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -75.18%, operating margin of -1472023.05%, and the pretax margin is -1498218.09%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc is 5.35%, while institutional ownership is 2.62%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/30/2024, the company reported earnings of -0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.41% during the next five years compared to 34.05% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.02%.

During the past 100 days, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ADIL) raw stochastic average was set at 16.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0399 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.0662 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4016, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7385. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4030 in the near term. At $0.4260, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4470. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3590, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3380. The third support level lies at $0.3150 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.30 million, the company has a total of 21,828K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -13,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,230 K.