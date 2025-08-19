Agora Inc ADR (API) is 3.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on Monday, with Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) stock price up 8.45% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.67. API’s price has ranged from $1.65 to $6.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.95% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 109.20%. With a float of $71.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.47 million.

In an organization with 608 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.81%, operating margin of -33.24%, and the pretax margin is -21.25%.

Agora Inc ADR (API) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Agora Inc ADR is 3.37%, while institutional ownership is 36.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30 ’25, was worth 3,400,000. Before that another transaction happened on May 30 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 79,176 for $3.66, making the entire transaction worth $290,000.

Agora Inc ADR (API) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agora Inc ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.51. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22.

Technical Analysis of Agora Inc ADR (API)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.71%.

During the past 100 days, Agora Inc ADR’s (API) raw stochastic average was set at 62.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.17 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.19 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.29. However, in the short run, Agora Inc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.07. Second resistance stands at $4.16. The third major resistance level sits at $4.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. The third support level lies at $3.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ: API) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 296.39 million, the company has a total of 93,334K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 133,260 K while annual income is -42,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,270 K while its latest quarter income was 410 K.