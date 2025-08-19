Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.16%

On Monday, Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) was -4.31% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.25. A 52-week range for AKBA has been $1.24 – $4.08.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 32.58% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.39%. With a float of $250.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $263.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 181 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.77%, operating margin of -11.91%, and the pretax margin is -24.51%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Akebia Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc is 5.52%, while institutional ownership is 39.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 30 ’25, was worth 151,622. In this transaction SVP, CFO, CBO & Treasurer of this company sold 41,314 shares at a rate of $3.67, taking the stock ownership to the 503,586 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 41,314 for $3.67, making the entire transaction worth $151,622.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -0.05) by -0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) saw its 5-day average volume 3.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.10%.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 62.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.16 in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 0.17 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.20 in the near term. At $3.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.01. The third support level lies at $2.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

There are 265,145K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 824.60 million. As of now, sales total 160,180 K while income totals -69,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 62,470 K while its last quarter net income were 250 K.