Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 91.65% last month.

On Monday, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) was 50.69% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. A 52-week range for ALXO has been $0.40 – $2.73.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -32.29% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.55%. With a float of $37.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.51 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 80 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -22.12%, operating margin of -14014.75%, and the pretax margin is -13430.07%.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alx Oncology Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc is 30.04%, while institutional ownership is 36.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07 ’25, was worth 905. In this transaction SVP, FINANCE AND CAO of this company sold 2,011 shares at a rate of $0.45, taking the stock ownership to the 86,809 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 30 ’25, when Company’s SVP, FINANCE AND CAO sold 1,532 for $0.43, making the entire transaction worth $659. This insider now owns 88,820 shares in total.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/30/2024, it has been observed that the corporation posted -0.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -0.66) by 0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -88.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.55% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 32.50% during the next five years compared to -32.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO)

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.5 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.14%.

During the past 100 days, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s (ALXO) raw stochastic average was set at 89.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 0.0793 in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 0.0530 volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5395, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9455. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1206 in the near term. At $1.2702, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5005. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7407, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5104. The third support level lies at $0.3608 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) Key Stats

There are 53,551K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 51.99 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -134,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -30,750 K.